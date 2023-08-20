Lin Laishram wishes boyfriend Randeep Hooda on his 47th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Actor Lin Laishram posted a holiday photo with Randeep Hooda to wish him on his 47th birthday.

Lin took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend with a caption, “Happy birthday my hot fudge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram)

In the picture, the couple can be seen wearing twinning beige shirts, hats and scarves around their necks. Randeep and Lin Laishram are seen in the photo riding in an open jeep through the woods.

Last year, on Diwali, Randeep took to Instagram and shared photos with Lin and his parents. Sharing the photos, Randeep wrote, "Love and light to all around the world#happydiwali #diwali2022"

Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep recently finished shooting for the film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. The film is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

He was recently seen in 'Sergeant', a suspense cop-drama.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor