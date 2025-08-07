Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony winner Broadway musical 'Hamilton' gets theatrical release date

Washington DC [US], August 7 : Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the release date of the movie version of his Tony Award-winning Broadway musical theatre play 'Hamilton'. The movie is set to hit theatres on September 5.

On a recent episode of 'The Tonight Show', Miranda revealed the theatrical release date of 'Hamilton' after a delay due to the pandemic. To mark the 10-year anniversary of the play this year, the makers have decided to release 'Hamilton' in theatres.

"I have an announcement! So, tomorrow is the 10-year anniversary of 'Hamilton', and we've been celebrating all year. But we have one more way to celebrate. We filmed most of the original cast performing in 'Hamilton' in 2016, and we always wanted to release it theatrically, but then the pandemic hit, and so we decided to release it on streaming so that everyone could see it at home whenever they wanted. But, on Sept. 5, you will be able to see 'Hamilton' in movie theatres nationwide and in Puerto Rico," said Miranda, as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, 'Hamilton' premiered on Disney+ in July 2020, roughly a year before it was originally scheduled to debut in theatres. The movie version is a 'live capture' of the production, filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016 with most of the hit Broadway musical's original cast.

Tickets are now on sale for the film, which will be released in theatres in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico on September 5; the UK and Ireland on September 26, and Australia and New Zealand on November 13, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the Broadway musical debuted in 2015 and went on to win 11 Tonys and a Pulitzer Prize for drama. The original cast includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

A special premiere screening event will take place on September 3 at the Delacorte Theatre, home of The Public Theatre's Free Shakespeare in the Park, reported Variety.

A limited number of advance tickets will be available for a donation beginning August 11, then a free ticket lottery distribution will be available at The Public Theatre on September 3, as well as a free standby line in Central Park prior to the screening's start.

