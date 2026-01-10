Linda Thompson on ‘first love’ Elvis Presley: '4.5 years of living with him helped to shape my life forever'

Mumbai, Jan 10 Former beauty queen and songwriter Linda Thompson reminisced about her “first love” and Elvis Presley, remembering the late music legend as her idol, first love and an unforgettable chapter of her life.

The former girlfriend of the rocker, Linda took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures with the “Jailhouse Rock” hitmaker, who died in August 1977 at his Graceland estate at the age of 42.

“‘I’ll Remember You’ always… Happy Heavenly Birthday to the true legend Elvis Presley. He was once my idol, my crush… then my first love. The one you never forget. 4 1/2 years of living with him helped to shape my life forever,” she wrote in the caption.

Emphasising the depth of their bond, Thompson said they shared everything with one another and always held the deepest love and respect for each other, despite life’s complexities.

“We shared everything with each other…including frivolity, passion, secrets, trust, heartache…hard truths… And always the deepest love and respect for one another.”

Remembering the legendary singer on his birthday, she concluded her tribute by saying she hopes Presley is now sharing his incomparable voice with the angels in heaven, keeping his music and spirit alive beyond this world.

“Those indelible memories of so much intimate time spent together can never be taken away from me. I hope Elvis is sharing his incomparable voice with the angels in heaven,” she concluded.

Widely considered one of the most culturally influential figures of the 20th century, Presley emerged as a trailblazer of rockabilly, an energetic, backbeat-heavy blend of country and rhythm and blues, performing on guitar alongside lead guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill Black.

His first RCA Victor single, "Heartbreak Hotel", was released in 1956. He made his film debut in Love Me Tender. Some of Presley's most famous films included Jailhouse Rock, Blue Hawaii, Blue Suede Shoes and Viva Las Vegas.

He has won three Grammy Awards, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at age 36, and has been posthumously inducted into multiple music halls of fame. In 2018, he was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

