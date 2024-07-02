Lindsay Lohan became ‘a little kid again’ when she returned for ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Los Angeles, July 2 Actress Lindsay Lohan talked about feeling like "a little kid again" during her experience of returning to Walt Disney Studios to shoot the sequel to her 2003 body-swap comedy movie 'Freaky Friday'.

“Jamie (Lee Curtis) and I have stayed in touch over the years,” she said on Nightline, reports Deadline.com.

“You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? If you can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated.”

Lohan added: “I think really, for me, it was when I went onto the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just ‘Freaky Friday’ for me. That’s ‘The Parent Trap’, that’s ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’, that’s ‘Herbie’.”

“It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again,” added Lohan.

“I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second… I’m going to, like, get emotional. It’s a great experience.”

Lohan starred as Anna in the remake of the 1976 Disney classic, along with Curtis as the mother of Tess Coleman. When the bickering mother and daughter crack open an enchanted fortune cookie, they end up experiencing a day in each other’s life.

Lohan and Curtis commenced filming earlier last month with a picture in front of their dressing room trailers.

“We’re back!” she captioned a behind-the-scenes clip, as Disney announced: “The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!”

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the sequel will have Anna all grown up with a daughter of her own while also preparing to take on a stepdaughter with her new marriage.

Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Manny Jacinto have joined the cast for the sequel.

