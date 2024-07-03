Lindsay Lohan expresses gratitude for her achievements in life, says "grateful for every moment"

Washington [US], July 3 : Actor and singer-songwriter Lindsay Lohan is grateful for her achievements in life. She recently expressed her gratitude and said that she feels "blessed" about every cherished moment, reported People.

Lohan recently celebrated her birthday and shared a beautiful selfie sporting her dazzling smile on her Instagram handle. She wrote in the caption, "Another trip around the sun.. grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer. Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C88aI8FRoK3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Lohan posed in front of a hedge wall filled with green leaves, perfectly offsetting her signature red hair. She wore a white blouse and a fun and festive birthday hat that was decked out with faux candles.

In an interview recently she said that returning to Walt Disney Studios to begin filming 'Freaky Friday 2' has made her feel "like a kid again."

Lohan was 16 when she appeared in the 2003 family comedy Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis. The film depicts a single mother and her teenage daughter switching lifestyles after obtaining unusual fortunes at a Chinese restaurant.

Lohan credited Disney (and its film library) with a large part of her youth, including her flicks The Parent Trap, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Herbie: Fully Loaded.

"It's so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again," she said.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on June 27, Lohan said the upcoming sequel with Curtis, 65, is going to be "much freakier than you would expect."

"Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years," Lohan said. "So it's kind of, you know, they always say, like, when you have a best friend or someone who you are really close with, if you cannot see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it's like you never separated."

Lohan also got candid about motherhood and how her life has changed since welcoming her son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas last summer.

"I'm so grateful for every moment of it, just every second," she said. "Every morning waking up and running to grab my son and just looking at him and when he looks me back in the eyes, I'm going to get emotional. It's just the most beautiful. I'm just so grateful every day."

"We always move so fast, so I feel like that's the one thing I've learned over time, taking time for myself and really just cherishing every moment," Lohan added, reported People.

