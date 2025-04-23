Lindsay Lohan gives fans peek into life "lately" with son Luai

Washington [US], April 23 : Lindsay Lohan treated fans to a rare look at her life as a mom by sharing new photos of her 21-month-old son, Luai.

The 38-year-old actress, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account to give fans a sneak peek into the past few weeks with her little one and husband, Bader Shammas.

In one of the pictures, Luai can be seen crawling toward Shammas, who's holding a pink bubble machine. Another shows the toddler playing on a jungle gym in brown pants and a gray T-shirt.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIyW_9jhuU0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Lohan, who welcomed Luai in 2022, also shared a loving birthday message for him last July, with a caption that read, "Happy Birthday to my Luai... My son, my baby, my heart, my everything. I love you always, always, forever and ever, and beyond!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lohan is all set to headline and executive produce Count My Lies, a drama in development at Hulu.

The project, based on the recently published novel by Sophie Stava, comes from former This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, reported Deadline.

Lohan is expected to play Violet. She executive produces alongside Aptaker, Berger, and Scott Morgan of The Walk-Up Company. Stava is a producer. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio, as per the outlet.

Lohan has been working in film since the late '90s, most notably in roles throughout her childhood and teen years in movies like The Parent Trap (1998), which marked her big-screen debut, as well as Freaky Friday (2003), Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), Mean Girls (2004), Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005), and Just My Luck (2006).

