Lindsay Lohan reveals the first thing she does when she gets to New York

Los Angeles, Sep 11 Singer-actress Lindsay Lohan recently attended the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in New York. At the dinner, she interacted with the media and spoke about the first thing that she does when she gets to New York.

The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner raised over $3 million to support organisations such as the Girl Effect, It's On Us, and the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

Talking to ‘Vogue’ at the Red Carpet, she said, “I like to have pizza when I’m in New York but I didn’t have this time. I woke up and had bagels in the morning”.

She also spoke about the first thing that she does in the morning, and no surprises her life now mostly revolves around her son Luai Shammas, whom she shares with husband Bader Shammas.

Luai's was born in 2023, and recently the actress-singer threw a lavish car-themed 1st birthday party for him on July 17, 2024.

She told ‘Vogue’, “The first thing that I do now in the morning is to get my son into the bath and then the bed. For breakfast, if it’s really early then it’s everything bagel scooped out with ham, cheese and eggs or it’s a Tuna bagel, everything Tuna bagel”.

Reacting to her attending the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner, she said, ““I was honoured to be invited by @Balenciaga to support this wonderful cause and honour the beneficiaries”.

Talking about what life milestones she was looking forward to, she told ‘People’ magazine, “I think every day is a milestone," the new mom excitedly replied. "Every day I'm blown away and I'm excited”.

Luai was born, and is being raised in Dubai. Luai is an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector”.

