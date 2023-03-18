Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy happened at 'the right time', says her mom

Los Angeles, March 18 Actress Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy has happened at the "right time" in her life, her mom, Dina said.

The 36-year-old actress recently announced that she's expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, and Lindsay's mom, is thrilled by the news, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She told People: "She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive. It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

Dina also said that Lindsay is fulfilling a long-held ambition by becoming a mom.

She said: "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids, I'm one of four. We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her."

The 'Mean Girls' actress recently announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post. Lindsay, who married Bader in 2022, took to the photo-sharing platform to share a snap of a white baby onesie that read "coming soon...."

Lindsay captioned the photo: "We are blessed and excited!"

The actress revealed that she and her husband are both excited about the "next chapter" in their lives. A person close to the couple shared: "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

The loved-up duo are also looking forward to the challenge of parenthood, revealing that they "cannot wait to become parents" for the first time.

