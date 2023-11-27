"Lines ko makhan bana do": Parvathy Thiruvothu recalls receiving a piece of advice from Irrfan Khan

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 : Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, who made her Hindi film debut with actor Irrfan Khan in the romantic comedy 'Qarib Qarib Singlle', got candid about the experience working with the late actor during 54th International Film Festival in Goa.

Speaking to mediapersons, Parvathy recalled, "I will always remember his one advice that he gave me ... and I repeat this everywhere. He always told me 'lines ko makhan bana do'. I have never forgotten this as an actor ...when you learn your lines you should be so diligent about it, you can be natural in acting and all but you can't get to a place unless you are so diligent and such a good student that you learn your lines so well that it's butter."

Helmed by Tanuja Chandra, 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' released in the year 2017 potrayed new age online dating love story between Irrfan Khan and Parvathy.

The actor was at IFFI to represent her web series 'Dhootha', which also features Prachi Desai Naga Chaitanya and Priya Bhavani Shanker in pivotal roles.

Telugu Original, 'Dhootha', a supernatural suspense-thriller ahs been directed by Vikram K. Kumar, and produced by Sharrath Marar, under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

As per a statement, in the project, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths, and are now shadowing over his family.

The show will be out on Prime Video on December 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor