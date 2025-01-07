"Lingering somewhere": Check out Kriti Sanon's December diaries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Actor Kriti Sanon has treated her fans with a glimpse of special moments of December on social media.

On Tuesday, the 'Mimi' actor posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Still lingering somewhere in December 2024..."

From enjoying heartwarming moments with her sister Nupur Sanon and friends to pictures of nice places, she posted it all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEhQwjYTAFd/?img_index=15

As soon as she shared the post, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, Kriti shared some unseen pictures from the year 2024.

Her never-before-seen pictures from her cherished memories of 2024 show her partying, working on sets, enjoying snowfall, taking care of her skin and bonding with her loved ones.

"Some moments of 2024 that didn't make it to the gram! (Some probably never will!!)," Kriti captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEPdR43IDga/?img_index=1

Kriti has had a fantastic 2024 on the professional front. Her films Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew worked wonders at the box office. She even donned the hat of a producer for her film 'Do Patti', which also starred Kajol.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Kriti shared about striking a chord with the audience with her role of robot Sifra in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

"I feel that Sifra as a character has gotten a lot of love. I have personally felt it. Because wherever I've gone, whether it's been in India, or even London, there are so many people who have come to me and told me that they want a picture with Sifra...once I was at the airport and there was a person who was letting me in for immigration...that person greeted me by calling me Sifra...So I just feel that when you hear your character's name being called out or when they recognize you as the character, sometimes more than as you, I think that is such a big win for any actor because it's very, very rare...That means that you've really touched a chord. I'm just super excited with all the love that's been poured in for Sifra," she said.

In November, she attended IFFI 2024 where she opened up about her dream roles.

Asked about her dream role, Kriti said, "This is a very tough question because there's nothing like doing one role and then not wanting to do anything else after that. There's no such role. There are so many different kinds of roles that I haven't done yet, and I want to do them. I would love to be a superwoman. I think India me zyada ye hua hain. I would love to do action. I would also love to play a completely negative character."

