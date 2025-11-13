Linkin Park to perform in Bengaluru, see details

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 : There's great news for the fans of Linkin Park in Bengaluru as the popular band is scheduled to perform in Karnataka on January 23, 2026.

Mike Shinoda, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain will perform a standalone show in Bengaluru at Brigade Innovation Gardens, Book

Excited about the gig, Mike Shinoda in a press note said, "This past year on the From Zero World Tour has been incredible. When we announced Lollapalooza India, the warmth and excitement from fans was overwhelming, and we decided that one show just wasn't enough. We're thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India."

After performing in Bengaluru, the iconic band will head to Mumbai for Lollapalooza India 2026.

General On-Sale of tickets for Linkin Park's From Zero World Tour - Bengaluru go live on Saturday, November 15th, 2025 at 12 PM (Noon) IST, exclusively on BookMyShow. The tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

Meanwhile, on November 7th, Linkin Park received two Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album (From Zero) and Best Rock Performance (The Emptiness Machine).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor