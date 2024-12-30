Lion wakes up Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai, Dec 30 Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently shared an unexpected and amusing wake-up call from her hotel room in Australia. She posted a video on her social media, capturing a lion’s roar waking her up in the morning.

In the video, Sonakshi can be seen sitting on the bed in her hotel room, recording the moment when the loud roar of a lion echoes through the air. The video shows her looking out the window, where the silhouette of the lion can be seen gazing at her window. Sharing the clip on her Instagram stories, the 'Akira' actress wrote, “Today’s alarm clock.”

Earlier, Zaheer posted a candid snap on Instagram, showing himself and Sonakshi relaxing while watching lions through the window of their hotel room. The photo was captioned, “4 cool cats hanging.” The 'Dabangg' actress later shared the image on her Instagram stories, adding videos of wild animals, including lions.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are currently enjoying a vacation in Australia, sharing glimpses of their exciting trip on social media. In one of her posts, Sonakshi captured a tender moment where Zaheer was resting his head on her lap as they sat together in a sunlit park. She simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji, conveying warmth and affection.

The couple also attended the thrilling Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia in Melbourne, posting several pictures and videos from their day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Dressed in matching white outfits, they were seen waving the Indian flag and leading the crowd in chanting, "India, India, India."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in a private civil ceremony on June 23, 2024, making their relationship official. The two had been dating for seven years.

On the work front, the couple is set to reunite on screen in the upcoming film “Tu Hai Meri Kiran," scheduled for release in 2025.

