Lisa Kudrow leads group of thieves in 'Time Bandits' trailer

Washington [US], July 10 : Actor Lisa Kudrow has stepped into the whimsical world of time-travel heists as she leads a merry band of thieves in the official trailer for 'Time Bandits,' the highly anticipated Apple TV+ fantasy comedy series adapted from the 1981 Terry Gilliam film, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer of the adaptation done by Taika Waititi was released on Apple TV's official YouTube channel.

Known for her iconic role in 'Friends,' Kudrow takes on the character of Penelope, the cheerful and cunning leader of a group of misfits who embark on daring escapades across time and space.

The trailer teases the series' adventurous spirit as Penelope, alongside the young protagonist Kevin (played by Brit actor Kal-El Tuck), navigates through historical epochs, encountering everything from dinosaurs to the Harlem Renaissance.

"Nothing is too big for us to steal," Kudrow's character declares to Kevin in a humorous exchange captured in the trailer, showcasing the blend of absurd comedy and fantastical elements that define 'Time Bandits.'

The series promises a unique journey filled with treasure-hunting exploits set against the backdrop of iconic historical moments.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ensemble cast for 'Time Bandits' features a diverse lineup, including Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward, Francesca Mills, and Imaan Hadchiti, known for her role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'

Co-created by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Dan Mazer, with Clement and Mazer also serving as co-showrunners, 'Time Bandits' is set to offer a fresh take on the beloved original film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producers include Clement, Waititi, Mazer, Garrett Basch, Tim Coddington, and Jane Stanton, representing Handmade Films, the production house behind the original 'Time Bandits' by Terry Gilliam.

Lisa Kudrow's recent projects include Netflix's 'Space Force' and 'Feel Good,' as well as her voice work on Fox's animated series 'Housebroken.'

