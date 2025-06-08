Lisa Kudrow may avoid 'White Lotus' season 4 over dark themes

Washington [US], June 8 : Lisa Kudrow, known for her iconic role in the popular sitcom 'Friends', has expressed her reservations about joining the cast of HBO's acclaimed satire series 'The White Lotus' for its fourth season.

In a conversation with White Lotus star Parker Posey, Kudrow shared her concerns about the show's dark themes.

"I do get nervous about inhabiting things that are too dark," Kudrow explained, stating that she tends to avoid such roles, as quoted by E! News.

Posey, who played the lorazepam-loving matriarch Victoria Ratliff in season three, encouraged Kudrow to reconsider, joking that a large enough TikTok campaign might persuade her.

Despite her hesitation to join White Lotus, Kudrow expressed admiration for series creator Mike White's work, particularly his 2017 film 'Brad's Status' starring Ben Stiller.

"I emailed him to let him know, because I had to, it was so good, I had to. I don't do that a lot," she said, adding that she would "love" to collaborate with White in the future.

White has already hinted at stylistic changes for the upcoming season, including a shift in scene transitions.

"For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves against rocks' vernacular," he revealed in an HBO Max video, as per E! News.

The show's sound design may also undergo changes following the departure of composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer due to creative differences.

