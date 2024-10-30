Lisa Kudrow remembers Teri Garr as "comedic acting genius"

Washington [US], October 30 : Lisa Kudrow has paid heartfelt tribute to Teri Garr, her on-screen mother from 'Friends,' following the actress's passing at the age of 79 due to complications from multiple sclerosis, a condition she had been battling since 1999.

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the iconic NBC sitcom, expressed her deep admiration for Garr, stating, "Teri Garr was a comedic acting genius who was and is a huge influence on me, and I know I'm not alone in that. I feel so lucky and grateful I got to work with Teri Garr," according to Deadline.

Garr portrayed Phoebe's estranged mother, Phoebe Abbott, first appearing in the Season 3 finale titled 'The One at the Beach.'

In a poignant storyline, Phoebe meets a woman she initially believes to be a family friend, only to later discover that she is her biological mother.

Garr reprised her role in several Season 4 episodes, including 'The One with the Jellyfish' and 'The One with Phoebe's Uterus.'

Before her role in 'Friends,' Garr had a vibrant career that began in the 1960s, featuring in Elvis Presley films such as 'Viva Las Vegas' and 'Roustabout.'

She also made appearances in the classic Annette Funicello beach party film 'Pajama Party,' and guest-starred in shows like 'Star Trek,' 'That Girl,' and 'Mayberry R.F.D.'

Following her memorable stint on 'Friends,' Garr continued to grace television screens with appearances in popular series like 'ER,' 'Felicity,' and 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.'

She also lent her voice to animated series such as 'Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist,' 'Batman Beyond,' and 'King of the Hill.'

