Lisa Kudrow reveals getting fired from 'Frasier' and her unique 'Friends' audition experience

Washington [US], July 31 : Lisa Kudrow has opened up about her television career, shedding light on her being fired from 'Frasier' and her unique experience auditioning for 'Friends'.

In a recent interview reported by Deadline, Kudrow revealed the significant moments that shaped her career.

Kudrow was originally cast as Roz Doyle in the pilot episode of 'Frasier', a role that ultimately went to Peri Gilpin.

Reflecting on this setback, Kudrow admitted, "I didn't film it. I got fired from 'Frasier'."

She described the experience as "devastating," noting that director James Burrows had informed her that "This isn't working" during the pilot's run-through.

Despite the disappointment, Kudrow viewed her being fired as a necessary correction.

"I think they did make a casting mistake because I went to the network with Peri Gilpin," she said adding, "I think they were just correcting a mistake. Because Peri should have always been Roz."

The setback from 'Frasier' was soon counterbalanced by a pivotal opportunity.

Kudrow landed a guest-starring role on 'Mad About You', which she described as a significant turning point in her career.

Initially cast in a minor, nameless role of a "waitress," Kudrow's performance led to a surprising development.

"By the end of the week, 'Mad About You' creator Danny Jacobson said, 'You're so funny. Would you be OK doing five more episodes?'" Kudrow was recalled in the interview reported by Deadline.

This opportunity provided her with a financial and professional boost.

The role on 'Mad About You' eventually led to Kudrow being suggested for the role of Phoebe Buffay on 'Friends' by Jeffrey Klarik, a writer and producer on 'Mad About You' and partner of 'Friends' creator David Crane.

Notably, Kudrow was the only member of the 'Friends' cast required to audition for James Burrows, who had previously been involved in her firing from 'Frasier'.

Kudrow reflected on her audition experience with Burrows, "It was just this small room... I'm in a chair, and the audition was like a little monologue. And when I'm done, he just went, 'No notes.' And I thought, 'Alright. I don't know what that means. It's hopeless.'"

Ultimately, Kudrow was cast as Phoebe Buffay and went on to portray the character throughout the show's successful 10-season run.

Her performance earned her widespread acclaim, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1998, making her the first 'Friends' cast member to receive the honour.

