Lisa Mishra Gears Up for Homecoming Performance at YouTube Fan Fest, 18 Years After Her Debut on the Platform

YouTube India FanFest is set to witness an unforgettable moment as singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra takes the stage, marking a full-circle journey in her career. Lisa, one of the first YouTube India creators, began her artistic journey in 2007 at the age of just 13, uploading soulful covers and original renditions on the platform when YouTube had only just launched globally.

Eighteen years later, Lisa is joining hands with the very platform that helped shape her identity as an artist, this time as an established name in the music industry. Known for her versatile voice and ability to seamlessly blend cultures and genres, she has gone on to become one of India’s most celebrated crossover artists.

At FanFest, Lisa will perform a specially curated setlist featuring some of her most iconic hits along with trending tracks, ensuring her fans groove, sing, and relive the magic that first made them fall in love with her music. Adding to the excitement, she will also collaborate with a leading YouTuber, whose identity remains a surprise, making this performance one of the most anticipated highlights of the evening.

Speaking about her performance, Lisa Mishra said “YouTube has always been home for me, it’s where I started as a teenager with nothing but a laptop and a dream. To do Fan Fest after 18 years with my home platform feels surreal. This is not just a performance for me; it’s a celebration of my journey, of the fans who have stood by me, and of the entity that gave me my start. I can’t wait to sing, groove, and set the stage on fire with all of you.”