Lisa Mishra on working with Zeenat Aman: Pushed me to be better as an actor

Mumbai, Oct 1 Musician and actress Lisa Mishra will be seen working with veteran star Zeenat Aman in "The Royals" and said it pushed her to be better as an actor and perform better.

Lisa was seen in "Call Me Bae" starring Ananya Panday, which revolves around today’s generation, delving into the lives, aspirations, and challenges faced by the youth. "The Royals" explores the opulence, intrigue, and power struggles within a high-class society.

"I’ve always been passionate about storytelling, whether through music or now, acting. ‘Call Me Bae’ and ‘The Royals’ are two vastly different projects that allow me to explore contrasting aspects of my craft. I can’t wait for the audience to see these characters and stories come to life,” Lisa said.

She added: “I’m now looking forward to The Royals where I had to work in a room full of such incredible actors like Zeenat Ma’am. It pushed me to be better as an actor and perform well amidst such incredible talent in one room.”

Born in Odisha and raised in Chicago, Lisa is best known for her reprise version of the song “Tareefan” in the 2018 Indian film “Veere Di Wedding.”

She has also worked on numbers such as “The Wakhra Song” from the 2019 film “Judgementall Hai Kya”, “Nadaaniyaan” in the film “The Sky Is Pink” and also the party-anthem “Chandigarh Mein” from “Good Newwz.”

In 2017, Mishra collaborated with Jamila Woods to create the theme song of the Emmy-nominated web series “Brown Girls”.

The musician-actress made her acting debut with Ananya Panday’s comedy drama “Call Me Bae” directed by Colin D'Cunha.The cast also includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur.

“The Royals” is a modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series anchored by Bhumi Pednekar, making her series debut, and Ishaan Khatter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor