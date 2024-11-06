Lisa Mishra Reflects on Acting Lessons from Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, and Ishaan Khatte

After making a successful debut in the much-loved series Call Me Bae, Lisa Mishra is all set to make waves once again with her role in the highly anticipated The Royals. The series boasts an ensemble cast, including legendary names such as Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and other notable figures. The first glimpse of The Royals has already created a buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

For Lisa, The Royals was more than just another project – it was an invaluable learning experience. Reflecting on her time working with such iconic names, she shared, “Working on The Royals was like going to acting school. As a new actor, having the opportunity to work alongside legends like Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and so many others who are so unique in their craft was incredibly enriching. Every day on set felt like a masterclass, and I walked away from this project having learned so much.”

Lisa Mishra, known for her seamless transition from a singing sensation to a talented actress, is quickly making her mark in the world of acting. With The Royals, she promises to bring her own distinctive flair to the screen while standing alongside some of the most respected names in the industry.

The show, which delves into the themes of royalty and high society, is expected to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Lisa's presence in the s