Lisa Mishra Reveals She Had To Go Through Intense and Multiple Rounds of Casting To Land the Role in the Royals

Singer and actress Lisa Mishra is all set to captivate audiences with her role in the upcoming high-society drama series 'The Royals'. While fans are excited to see Lisa in a fresh avatar, the journey to landing the role of ‘Niki’ was anything but easy. Lisa recently opened up about the intense audition process she went through to bag this pivotal part.

Lisa revealed that she underwent several rounds of auditions before finally being cast as Niki. The casting process tested her emotional range, adaptability, and on-screen presence, and she rose to the challenge each time.

“It was a long casting journey,” Lisa shared. “I had to really push myself out of my comfort zone. The character of Niki is layered, stylish, and emotionally complex. I remember going through multiple rounds of auditions, each one different than the last. But I think the team saw something in me, a version of Niki that felt real. It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.”

Insiders close to the production say that while many talented actors auditioned for the role, Lisa’s natural charisma, striking screen presence, and depth in performance ultimately made her the perfect choice.

With The Royals, Lisa Mishra is all set to prove that her talent goes far beyond music. As she prepares to showcase her acting chops in a series packed with glamour, secrets, and drama, fans can look forward to seeing an entirely new side of her