Lisa Mishra Shares Emotional Moment of Working with Zeenat Aman in Upcoming Series ‘The Royals’

Singer-turned-actress Lisa Mishra is all set to make waves with her acting debut in the upcoming series The Royals. While the show itself is a grand, star-studded affair, Lisa reveals that one of the biggest personal highlights of the project was the opportunity to work alongside veteran actress Zeenat Aman—a legend who has long been admired in her household, especially by her father. Having grown up watching Zeenat Aman’s iconic films with her father, Lisa was deeply moved when she got to share screen space with the evergreen diva. The moment held special emotional weight for Lisa, as it connected her professional achievement with cherished childhood memories.

Lisa Mishra shares, “My dad has always been a huge admirer of Zeenat Aman. I grew up watching her films with him, and I’ll never forget the look on his face when I told him I landed the role. It was this moment of pride, disbelief, and nostalgia all rolled into one. Getting to work with someone so iconic and someone my father idolized, it felt like a full-circle moment.”

The Royals, a show that delves into power, privilege, and legacy, stars a powerful ensemble cast including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and the ever-graceful Zeenat Aman. For Lisa, who is straddling the worlds of music and acting, this experience marks not just a career milestone but a deeply personal one too