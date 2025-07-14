Lisa Mishra Shares Her Experience of Meeting Global Music and Fashion Icon Pharrell Williams

Musician-actor Lisa Mishra recently had the exclusive honour of meeting global icon Pharrell Williams at an invite-only dinner. The two crossed paths at an intimate private event, and it turned out to be a memorable encounter for Lisa, who has long admired his work in both music and fashion. Lisa met the iconic musician and Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, captioning the moment as one of the highlights of her year. Known for her distinctive sound and artistic versatility, Lisa appreciated the rare opportunity to engage with someone whose creative influence spans across industries.

Speaking about the meeting, Lisa said, “Meeting Pharrell was surreal. I’ve looked up to him for years not just as a musician, but as a visionary who constantly pushes creative boundaries. To have a moment with someone whose art has shaped so much of mine was truly special.” Lisa is currently making headlines for her recent musical release Teri Hoon and her performance in the hit web series The Royals. She also recently performed alongside Ed Sheeran during his concert in India, further establishing her presence on the international stage. With both Pharrell and Lisa known for pushing artistic boundaries and creating genre-defying work, this meeting marks a significant moment for the rising global performer.