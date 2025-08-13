Lisa Mishra to bring the magic of Indian cinema’s music at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

Singer and Actor Lisa Mishra is all set to make her debut performance at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025. Known for her unique blend of soulful vocals and contemporary musicality, Lisa will take the IFFM stage for the very first time, marking a special milestone in her musical journey.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, celebrated as the largest Indian film festival held outside of India, is not just a platform for cinema but also for celebrating Indian culture, music, and talent on a global stage. Lisa’s performance will be one of the key highlights this year, bringing together the magic of music with the spirit of cinema.

Expressing her excitement, Lisa Mishra said, “I’m truly honoured to be performing at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year. It’s my first time on the IFFM stage, and I can’t wait to share my music with such a vibrant and diverse audience. IFFM isn’t just a film festival, it’s a celebration of Indian art and culture on a global platform. To be a part of that energy, especially in a city like Melbourne that embraces creativity with open arms, is something I’m genuinely looking forward to. This opportunity is very special to me.”

Lisa, who has made a mark with her playback songs and independent music, is known for hits like Teri Hoon , Tareefan Reprise, Sajna Ve, and Wakhra Song. With her distinctive voice and deep connection to both her Indian roots and Western influences, Lisa’s presence at IFFM 2025 promises to strike the right chord with audiences from around the world.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 is scheduled to take place in August from 14 to 24 August, and promises an exciting lineup of films, talent, and performances. Lisa Mishra’s live act is expected to be one of the most anticipated musical moments of the festival.