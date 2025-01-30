Lisa Mishra to take the stage at Lollapalooza: This performance is deeply personal

Mumbai, Jan 30 American singer and actress Lisa Mishra will be taking the stage at the prestigious Lollapalooza concert. Marking a significant milestone in her musical journey, the Lollapalooza stage will see Lisa Mishra performing her beloved hits along with fresh tracks from her catalogue.

Spilling her excitement about the latest opportunity, Lisa Mishra stated, "Lollapalooza is not just a concert; it's a dream stage for me as someone from Chicago. This performance is deeply personal for me as the concert originates in Chicago, my hometown. It marks a homecoming show for me now as a Mumbaikar. The idea is to elevate the production value to a level that resonates with the grandeur of this platform. Fans can expect to hear all my popular tracks along with some new songs yet to be released. This is an exhilarating moment for me, and I can't wait to share it with everyone.”

For the unversed, Lollapalooza was launched back in 2023. Now, they are back for the 3rd edition in Mumbai on 8th and 9th March 2025.

On a different note, Lisa Mishra will be making her acting debut in the highly anticipated series, "The Royals". She will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, and Ishaan Khatter in the drama.

During a recent interaction, Lisa Mishra shed light on the special bond she shares with co-star Bhumi Pednekar. Sharing her thoughts on the friendship, the singer said, "Bhumi is not just an incredible actor but also a wonderful human being. She carries a passion and dedication to her craft that is deeply inspiring. Spending time with her on and off set has been a learning experience for me. Whether we’re shooting intense scenes or unwinding during breaks, Bhumi’s energy is infectious. She has an amazing ability to make everyone feel comfortable and valued. For me, working with her feels more like a sisterhood than just doing a job. We’ve built this incredible bond that goes beyond the screen, and I’m so grateful for that.”

