Lisa Mishra’s Acting Debut in ‘Call Me Bae’ Doubled as a Musical Showcase, makes her debut as a composer on the Call Me Bae album

In a delightful turn of events, Lisa Mishra, known for her melodious voice and chart-topping hits, is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming series Call Me Bae. Adding a special touch to this milestone, Lisa will also lend her voice to two songs and also be marking her debut as a composer in the series, making it a double celebration for the versatile artist.

The makers of Call Me Bae were quick to recognize Lisa’s dual talents, leading them to incorporate her singing into the series. Given her established career as a musician, they felt it was only fitting to have her voice featured in the show as a tribute to her musical journey. The decision to include songs sung by Lisa not only enhances the series’ appeal but also serves as a unique souvenir, marking her crossover from music to acting. Her first song with Ruuh and Joh titled Yaara Tere Bin released this week.

Lisa Mishra expressed her excitement, saying, “Call Me Bae is a dream project for me, not just because it marks my acting debut, but also because I got to sing for it. It’s rare to find such an opportunity where you can showcase both your passions in one project. I’m grateful to the makers for believing in my talent and allowing me to be a part of this journey in such a special way. This is my debut as a composer, making it even more special and my song with Ruuh and Joh has been extra special. The first song is currently out and to see the response to it has been special”.

The series, which is eagerly awaited by fans, promises to be a fresh and entertaining take on modern-day relationships, with Lisa Mishra’s performances—both acting and as a musician—being one of its many highlights. As she steps into the world of acting while staying true to her musical roots, Lisa is poised to win hearts across both screens and soundtracks.