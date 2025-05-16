Lisa Ray contemplates the contrasting chapters of her life

Mumbai, May 16 Actress Lisa Ray has reflected on the contrasting chapters of her life, where she said the first part is about becoming who you needed to be to survive and the second being about unraveling everything that no longer aligns with the soul’s purpose.

Lisa took to Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, the actress is seen enjoying a boat ride in Goa and also admiring the lush greens surrounding her.

The actress wrote: “Thank you Goa. The first half of life is about becoming who you needed to be to survive. The second half is about unraveling everything that no longer aligns with your soul’s purpose. That’s not a midlife crisis—it’s a rebirth Do you agree?”

The actress often shares profound posts on social media and does not shy away from writing about her struggles.

Earlier this month, the cancer-crusader about how she went into premature chemotherapy induced menopause at age 37.

Lisa, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009, wrote about how menopause and disease induced menopause is treated with shame.

She wrote in the caption: “This is me in Menopause. Menopause does not have one face... This is my story of chemo induced menopause. I went into premature chemo induced menopause at 37 At that time it was the least of my worries.”

The actress added: “I had a blood cancer called Multiple Myeloma to contend with. And the fact I went public also kept me busy at that time. But after recovering, I could focus on what being in Menopause suddenly at 37 would mean. And I had no one to talk to. So I’ve been navigating this unspoken terrain for years now.

“Both menopause and disease induced menopause have been treated with shame and silence for too long. Maybe thats why I am talking now at 53 and embracing the authenticity that comes at this age.”

Talking about her work, Lisa made her acting debut in 1994 in the film Hanste Khelte. Through her acting career, she has showcased a penchant for issue-oriented portrayals, most notably in the 2005 Oscar-nominated Canadian film Water and the award-winning South African feature The World Unseen. She began writing The Yellow Diaries, a blog about her experiences of having cancer.

Lisa was last seen in the 2021 film “99 Songs” directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. It stars debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles, alongside Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala among others in supporting roles. The film is a sensual story about the art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.

