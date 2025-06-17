"Living in constant fear...": Shakira on being an immigrant in US

Washington [US], June 17 : Grammy-winning singer Shakira has voiced her concern about the challenges faced by immigrants in the United States due to President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies.

As quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent interview, Shakira shared her experiences as a Colombian-born immigrant who moved to Miami as a teenager to pursue her music career.

The 48-year-old star emphasised the importance of treating all people with dignity and respect, regardless of their legal status.

"It means living in constant fear," she said, describing the reality of being an immigrant in the US today, adding, "And it's painful to see," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

She urged people to stand up for their rights and remain united in the face of adversity.

The singer stressed that while countries can change their immigration policies, the treatment of all people must always be humane.

"Now, more than ever, we have to remain united," she said, adding, "Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane."

Shakira's comments come amid ongoing protests against ICE raids in Los Angeles and other cities.

Celebrities like Anna Kendrick, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Kerry Washington have shown their support for the immigrant community, joining the call for democratic values and justice.

In response to the protests, Trump deployed California's National Guard to quell the demonstrations, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, California Governor Gavin Newsom pushed back, formally requesting that the Trump Administration rescind the deployment of troops in Los Angeles County.

Shakira has been an advocate for immigrant rights, dedicating her Grammy Award earlier this year to "all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country."

She added, "You are loved, you are worth it, and I will always fight with you."

