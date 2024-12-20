Lizzo addresses her "toxic relationship" with internet

Washington [US], December 20 : Rapper Lizzo talked about her relationship with social media as she broke her silence on the sexual harassment and assault lawsuits she faced, reported People.

She shared how losing 150,000 followers in a single day affected her. "I was like, Oh, wow. This is the part of fame that you unknowingly sign up for," she said, as per the outlet.

Lizzo continued, "People now will just believe anything bad about you because there's something about being a famous person that it's almost like people wanna believe that you're a bad person, and they can't believe that you're boring and chill and nice."

"But if you unfollowed me that quickly, were you even a fan?" she said, according to People.

She also opened up about taking a break from social media from August 2023 to January 2024. "Anything that you saw was either someone on my team posted for me, or I posted real quick and threw my phone," she shared.

She asserted the fact that she avoided the "jokes," "memes" and "discourse" on social media. "When I see things about me now, or even if I see a word that looks like my name, I get physically unwell, and I can't take it. So I have a very toxic relationship with the internet now," said Lizzo, reported People.

She added, "So I pulled out, and it was very healthy for me. I suggest everyone do it. I don't suggest under the circumstances, but everyone should pull out for a minute."

Lizzo addressed the lawsuit filed against her by three former backup dancers. She said she was "deeply surprised" by the complaints and was "blindsided."

In August 2023, the lawsuit filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The dancers claimed that Lizzo's Big Grrrl touring company "treated the Black members of the dance team differently than other members."

However, Lizzo denied these allegations in an Instagram post. The case is currently being reviewed by the Court of Appeals, with the next hearing to be held on January 14, 2025, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor