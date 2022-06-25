Lizzo pledges USD 1 million to Planned Parenthood and NNAF after Roe v. Wade ruling

Lizzo is taking action on Friday, June 24, when the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that protected a woman's federal right to an abortion. As a result of the ruling, 23 states are expected to make abortion illegal almost immediately.

The 'Grrrls' singer is set to embark on her tour in support of her upcoming album 'Special' this fall, and she pledged to donate USD 500,000 to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) from the profits, as per Billboard.

"Live Nation agreed to match-- to make it 1 MILLION dollars," Lizzo tweeted.

"The most important thing is action & loud voices. @PPFA @AbortionFunds & organizations like them-- will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban," she added in a follow-up tweet.

States can now decide what a woman can do with her body, and abortion is expected to be illegal in at least 16 states in the future. According to CNN, at least 21 states already have laws or constitutional amendments in an attempt to ban abortion.

NNAF aims to "remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice," according to their website.

( With inputs from ANI )

