Lizzo requests court to dismiss former dancers' harassment lawsuit

Los Angeles [US], September 29 : Rapper Lizzo has requested the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss the lawsuit filed last month against her by three of her former dancers.

The lawsuit filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, as per Variety.

Lizzo denied the allegations. And now she has asked a judge to toss out the lawsuit.

“This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practiced what they’ve preached – whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment. Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law,” said a spokesperson for Lizzo’s legal camp.

The newly filed documents stated the singer and her Big Grrrl touring company deny “each and every allegation” in the lawsuit and ask that it be dismissed “in its entirety with prejudice.”

It listed over 30 “affirmative defenses,” explaining that “there was no injury, loss or damage to Plaintiffs” and that plaintiffs “are guilty of unclean hands” (meaning they are not legally entitled to any damages), among other notes in response to the dancer’s original claims. The filing closed with the demand for a jury trial.

Lizzo and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., along with Shirlene Quigley, captain of Lizzo’s dance team, were named in the lawsuit (filed in August) that accused Lizzo and Quigley of weight shaming the trio of dancers and pressuring them into sexual advances at an Amsterdam strip club. Among other claims, Lizzo was accused of subjecting the group of dancers to an “excruciating” 12-hour rehearsal, forcing one of the women to lose control of her bladder. Both Davis and Williams were fired and Rodriguez resigned.

As per Variety, in the last week, another lawsuit was filed by a fashion designer named Asha Daniels who worked with Lizzo’s camp during her 2023 tour. The filing names Lizzo, her production company and tour manager along with Lizzo’s wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura. Nomura is accused of acting out stereotypical impressions of Black women, referring to the performers as “fat,” “useless” and “dumb,” and other offensive patterns of behavior. Daniels is represented by the same legal team behind Davis, Williams and Rodriguez.

