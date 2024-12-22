Lizzo responds to lawsuit allegations, claims she "did nothing wrong"

Washington [US], December 22 : American rapper and singer Lizzo has publicly addressed the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her in August 2023 by three of her former backup dancers, asserting her innocence in a rare and candid interview.

As per E! News, in an interview, the multi-Grammy-winning artist strongly denied the allegations, which included accusations of sexual harassment, weight-shaming, and creating a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit, filed by former dancers Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez, came just days after Lizzo completed her Special Tour.

As per E! News, the plaintiffs claim that Lizzo's actions, which allegedly included inviting cast members to engage with nude performers in Amsterdam's Red Light District, violated their personal boundaries and created a toxic atmosphere on set.

"I was literally living in my dream," Lizzo shared in an earlier interview, describing the shock she felt upon being served with the lawsuit.

"And then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit," she added.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer expressed that the allegations were especially painful because the dancers in question were people she had personally mentored and given opportunities to.

"I was like, 'What?'" Lizzo recalled, adding, "But then I heard all the other things like sexual harassment, and I was like, they're tryingwell, I don't know what they're trying to dobut these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it's not."

Despite the serious nature of the accusations, Lizzo emphasized her belief that the claims were exaggerated.

"Let's be clear," she stated firmly, "I did nothing wrong, so I have no regrets."

According to the lawsuit obtained by E! News, the plaintiffs accused Lizzo of fostering a "hostile, abusive work environment" during their time working together.

They also alleged that Lizzo organized a February 2023 outing to Amsterdam's Red Light District, where she allegedly invited dancers to engage with nude performers, a situation they claimed was both inappropriate and uncomfortable.

While Lizzo maintains that she has been dismissed from the lawsuit, the dancers' attorney, Ron Zambrano, stated that Lizzo remains a defendant in the ongoing sexual harassment case.

He argued that the power imbalance between a global celebrity like Lizzo and her junior dancers could have led to coercion, making it difficult for the dancers to decline her invitation without fearing repercussions.

"There is an utter lack of awareness by Lizzo failing to see how these young women on her team, who are just starting their careers, would feel pressured to accept an invitation from their global celebrity boss who rarely hangs out with them," Zambrano said in a statement as per E! News.

"There is a power dynamic in the boss-employee context that Lizzo utterly fails to appreciate," he added.

The lawsuit came shortly after Lizzo publicly addressed similar allegations on social media.

In a post shared to her Instagram in August 2023, the singer vehemently denied the accusations, calling the stories "sensationalized."

She explained that the accusations were coming from former employees who had already admitted that their behaviour on tour was deemed "inappropriate and unprofessional."

While Lizzo made it clear that she did not wish to portray herself as a "victim," she emphasized that she refused to be vilified.

"I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself," Lizzo wrote, "but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

The singer also stressed her commitment to respecting women and promoting body positivity.

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world," she continued, adding, "I know what it feels like to be body-shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

