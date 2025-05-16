Lizzo reveals she stopped reading online comments "about two years ago"

Washington [US], May 16 : Singer and rapper Lizzo shared why she stopped reading online comments two years ago.

"All viral ain't good viral. The internet don't know that they think all viral is good viral. It's not," the singer said on the recent episode of the talk show Therapuss with Jake Shane, reported People.

After the host shared that all press is not good press, Lizzo said that sometimes when her content is going viral, she tends to have an "anxiety attack."

"And I'll be like 'Oh ..., what did I do wrong? I did something wrong, because I don't read comments anymore and I don't have context with anything anymore. I live in a bubble," she said, as per the outlet.

The rapper shared that she stopped reading comments "about two years ago," and it has been "liberating."

"I never scrolled through my comments because that sounds like hell but also TikTok comments got so mean," she said, adding, "You know when I really stopped after the very backhanded compliments trend," which she described as a trend where people give mean comments by tricking you with a "cute emoji and say something evil," reported People.

However, this was not the first time she had opened up about her anxiety.

During her 37th birthday, the singer opened up on Instagram about how she dealt with her emotions leading up to the special day.

"I'm a tough cookie. I tried my whole life not to cry and be seen as anything less than strong. I had a lot of anxiety leading up to my birthday and I could feel it clogging my emotions... last night at dinner, while freaking out about not spending time with everyone equally and worrying if people were having a good time," she wrote nex to photos from her birthday, as per the outlet.

"I looked and saw my mommy brother and sister sitting in front of me, eating and smiling.. I looked to my right and my best friend Lexo was making a joke about eating avocados and I lost it. I cried like a baby!" she continued.

"I couldn't control the tears pouring through the wall I'd been hiding behind," said Lizzo. "I was SO HAPPY because regardless of yesterday and regardless of what was gonna happen next, in that very moment I had everything I needed. In that moment everything was ok," reported People.

