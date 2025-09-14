Lizzo rocks sheer corset bodysuit in new figure at New York Fashion Week

Los Angeles, Sep 14 Singer-songwriter Lizzo is burning extra pounds and turning heads. The singer donned a chic sheer ensemble as she sat front row at a New York Fashion Week, and impressed everyone.

The ‘About Damn Time’ singer, 37, stepped out at Christian Siriano’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show in New York City, showcasing her recent weight loss in a sheer corset bodysuit, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Photos showed Lizzo rocking the sheer outfit with a black chiffon wrap skirt on top, along with strappy high heeled sandals, accentuating the look with soft glam makeup and a sleek red hairstyle. The musician could be seen sitting right next to the runway beside Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King and other celebrities.

Her latest look comes amid her public weight-loss journey. Lizzo revealed that she completed her "weight release goal" in January.

Appearing on the cover of Women's Health for its July issue, Lizzo told the outlet that she uses fitness to improve her mental health as well as her physical health. She said, “I like how I look now. I still think I’m big. I’m still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls. I got the same belly, the same thighs, I think I’m just a smaller version. Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same. Body positivity is the radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you you shouldn’t exist”.

As per ‘People’, the speculation that she took Ozempic or a similar GLP-1 medication to lose weight has followed the singer throughout her fitness journey. She previously said she’s “tried everything” to lose weight, but has always denied claims of using medication long-term.

“I work my a** off, training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit”, she wrote in July in a now-deleted Instagram post.

