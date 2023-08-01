Lizzo sued by former tour dancers over sexual harassment

Los Angeles [US], August 1 : American rapper lizzo has landed in legal trouble.

According to Variety, Lizzo and her production company are being accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by a trio of the team’s former dancers.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson), her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, captain of Lizzo’s dance team.

The dancers have alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among a slew of other charges.

The lawsuit claimed that Lizzo pushed the dancers to attend a sex show in Amsterdam’s famed Red Light District and then pressured them to engage with the performers.

Plaintiffs also alleged Lizzo again invited them out without telling them they would be attending a nude cabaret bar — “robbing them of the choice not to participate,” the lawsuit stated.

The accusations against Lizzo also include calling attention to one dancer’s weight gain after calling her out for not being committed to her role.

Lizzo has not reacted to the allegations yet.

