Lizzo sued for copyright infringement over song snippet referencing Sydney Sweeney

Los Angeles [US], October 23 : Singer Lizzo is facing legal trouble after a Georgia-based company filed a lawsuit against her over alleged uncleared samples, according to court documents filed on Tuesday in California.

In a social media snippet posted in August, Lizzo performed a portion of an unreleased song, apparently titled "I'm Goin' In Till October," that sampled the song "Win or Lose (We Tried)," which is represented for publishing in the case by a company named The GRC Trust, as per Variety.

In that brief clip and another, Lizzo poked fun at the media buzz surrounding Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign, even quipping, "I got good jeans like I'm Sydney."

Plaintiff Jimmy Ginn is listed as the owner of the publishing rights for "Win or Lose (We Tried)" in BMI's database. Sam Dees is listed as the composer of the song, one of his 399 credits registered to the repertory.

Lawyers for GRC write in their complaint that Lizzo and her label, Atlantic, "obtained profits they would not have realised but for their infringement of GRC's rights" and that they "attempted informal resolution of the dispute but reached an impasse," requiring a lawsuit. They are seeking any profits Lizzo and her label made, as well as damages and attorneys' fees, Variety reported.

In September, GRC Trust also filed a lawsuit against Kanye West, his company Yeezy, Kano, and rapper Vory, accusing them of infringing copyright by allegedly sampling the song "Always Keep Your Love (Just Out of My Reach)" in West's track "Lord Lift Me Up."

