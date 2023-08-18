Lizzo's ' Big Grrrls' dancers show support to her amid sexual harassment allegations

Los Angeles [US], August 18 : Singer Lizzo's “Big Grrrls” and “Big Boiii” crew members have come out in support of her as she faces a lawsuit from three of her former dancers.

Earlier this month, three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against her, claiming she pushed them to attend a sex show in Amsterdam’s famed Red Light District and then pressured them to engage with the performers, Variety reported.

The dancers alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among a slew of other charges.

However, amid the ongoing row, her “Big Grrrls” and “Big Boiii” dancers have shown solidarity with her,

The dancers took to Instagram and wrote that they had the “time of their lives” on The Special Tour.

“We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honoured to share the stage with such amazing talent,” they stated. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly could ask for.”

They also praised Lizzo for “shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love… Not only for Us, but for Woman and All people breaking barriers."

Days after the lawsuit was made public, Lizzo addressed the allegations in an open letter and denied them.

She stated, "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized… Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

