Lizzy Greene, Harry Collett to be seen in adaptation of 'Easy'

Los Angeles [US], July 14 : 'Ransom Canyon' fame Lizzy Greene and 'House of the Dragon' Harry Collett (House of the Dragon) will be seen as the leads in coming-of-age love story Easy, an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Tammara Webber.

Australian director and producer Luke Eve has come on board to direct the film, which recently wrapped principal photography in Malta, as per Deadline.

Producers are Ryan Hamilton (Hotel Mumbai, Possessor), Addam Bramich (Poker Face, Ice Fall, Shiver) and Volodymyr Artemenko (A Working Man, Wife and Dog, Shiver) as well as author Anna Todd (Shiver), whose writing credits include the YA romance series After.

Greene, who also serves as an executive producer, stars as Jacqueline Wallace, a college freshman forced to rebuild her life after a traumatic event, while Collett plays Lucas Maxfield, the enigmatic classmate with a troubled past who becomes an unexpected source of strength and connection.

Self-published by Webber in 2012, Easy was heralded as a groundbreaking work in the new adult genre which was starting to emerge at that time.

