"Local people of Goa are supporting event": Sharmila Tagore shares her experience of attending IFFI 2024

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 : Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore shared her experience of attending the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

She attended the screening of the film 'Seemabaddha'. It is a 1971 social drama Bengali film directed by Satyajit Ray. The film is based on the novel Seemabaddha by Mani Shankar Mukherjee. It stars Barun Chanda, Harindranath Chattopadhyay, and Sharmila Tagore in lead roles.

While speaking to the media, she said, "It is wonderful and I can see everyone enjoying themselves. I am very happy that I&B Ministry is shaping it (IFFI) so well. Local people of Goa are also supporting the event very well. Many people from across the country and world are coming to Goa for shooting."

Talking about Sharmila Tagore's work front, she started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu'. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood. She worked in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Aradhana', 'Daag' and others. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry.

She made her acting comeback with the 2023 family drama 'Gulmohar', which also starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries. The lineup includes 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

The theme of IFFI 2024, Young Filmmakers: The Future is Now, underscores the importance of fresh voices in shaping the future of global cinema.

The festival also includes a tribute programme honouring the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28.

