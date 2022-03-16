Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant confessed he cheated on Sara after the marriage when she was still in Bigg Boss

There is so much controversy going on in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp as Ali Mercchant ex-husband of Sara Khan entered in the show as a wild card entry. The two got married in Bigg Boss season 4 where Sara was a contestant and Ali entered as the guest. The two were in a relationship for two years and got married in the show but later divorced just after two months of marriage talking about the same Ali in Lock Upp shared his story and what went wrong between him and Sara.

Talking to the other contestant Payal Rohatgi he confessed to cheating on Sara, while addressing what went wrong between two of them he said “I was about 23 at that time. Our generation at that time, we were very kiddish, and immature. I thought it would be a great opportunity to make history as the first couple to get married on a reality show (Bigg Boss). And when two people are in love, the next step is to get married. The wedding took place and then I came out of the Bigg Boss house. Before the show, we were living in for two years. After I came out of the show, I realised there were a lot of issues between our families. Main pagal ho gaya tha (I was going mad). I couldn’t figure out what to do. When I had left the show, she was being linked up with co-contestant Ashmit Patel."

Talking about his cheating on Sara with other girl he said "Then I went to Delhi on a trip. I was in a club and I got carried away. I met a girl, we spoke over the phone. We met and I got carried away and I regretted a lot.”

“I wanted to share with her. She was still in the show. So that girl got in touch with her maamu and they told her (Sara). So it was all out in the media. Before I could damage control, the media was there and everything started falling apart. So then we separated" he added.

"After that, we met and she wanted to get in touch. But I was with somebody else," he further said.

Ali and Sara got married on Bigg Boss in 2010 but got separated in just two months. After which Sara's parents said that the duo was married two years ago in 2008, and that they received money from the channel to get married on Bigg Boss.