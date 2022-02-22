Lock Upp: Comedian Munawar Faruqui to be a part of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show

ALTBalaji and MX Player’s Lock Upp is all set to premiere next weekend. The Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show will see 16 controversial contestants getting locked up in jail as they fight for survival. Earlier, Nisha Rawal was confirmed as the first contestant, Now the second contestant disclosed is stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui.On Tuesday, the makers shared a new promo wherein they revealed the second contestant who will be participating in the show. Comedian Munawar Faruqui will get locked up in jail. The promo of the video was captioned as, 'Shows huye hain inke cancel, kya chalenge Lock Upp mein inke plans?#LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb.

In the video, Munawar is seen performing a stand-up routine when he gets jailed. For the uninitiated, the comedian was arrested by the Indore Police in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in 2021 during his gig. The comedian was in jail for a month. At the trailer launch of Lock Upp, Ekta Kapoor had shared hints about the first three contestants. She shared one contestant would be a comedian who hasn’t performed for a long time. The other contestant would be a female celebrity who accused her husband of domestic violence and the third contestant would be an actor who runs her own app. Lock Upp marks Kangana Ranaut’s digital debut. She is set to host the one-of-a-kind captive reality show, that will see 16 celebrities getting ‘jailed’ for a period of 72 days.