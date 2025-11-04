Lock Upp fame Vinit Kakar to essay the role of a gangster in 'Jagadhatri'

Mumbai, Nov 4 Actor Vinit Kakar, who was last seen in the show “Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani”, has now joined the cast of the upcoming TV show Jagadhatri.

The show that features actors Sonakshi Batra and Farman Haider in lead roles will see Vinit essay an important character. Confirming the news, Vinit said in a statement, "I am happy to join the cast of Jagadhatri. The concept of the show is totally new and fresh. The plot is expected to bring together elements of modern divinity, drama, and heroism, creating a story that will connect with today’s viewers while keeping strong traditional values alive. I'm excited and looking forward to it."

Further, talking about his role, he added, "I am not at liberty to reveal much about the backstory or what lies ahead. I would like the audience to watch the show. All I can say is that they will get to watch me playing the powerful role of a gangster. Earlier I played something similar to this in Ziddi Dil Maane Na, and it became popular among the audience. I received a lot of appreciation and love; hence, I took this role again. Though it's not the same as what I have already done."

For the uninitiated, Vinit Kakar is popularly known for his portrayal of various antagonists and demonic characters. He was seen in popular series like Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Radhakrishn, Chandragupta Maurya, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Shrimad Ramayan.

He is also known for his appearance on the first season of the reality show Lock Upp. The actor was in the news recently for a shirtless picture of his that he posted on his social media account.

