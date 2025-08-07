Logan Marshall-Green joins 'Yellowstone' spin-off series 'Y: Marshals' cast

Washington DC [US], August 7 : Actor Logan Marshall-Green has joined the cast of the upcoming spinoff of the 'Yellowstone' series, 'Y: Marshals', which centres on Luke Grimes' character Kayce Dutton, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Marshall-Green will play the role of Pete Calvin, a friend from Kayce's time in the military.

The logline of the series states, "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence," as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, 'Y: Marshals' was first reported to be in the works at CBS in March. The network gave the show, which is slated to premiere midway through the 2025-2026 broadcast season, a 13-episode order. Episodes will air on CBS on Sunday nights.

As for Marshal-Green, the actor was seen in movies like 'Upgrade', 'Alien', 'Prometheus' and Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic 'The Odyssey'. He has also appeared in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' 'Snowden,' 'When They See Us' and 'The Invitation.'

The first episode of 'Y: Marshals' will be written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes.

The spinoff is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios with executive producer Taylor Sheridan, plus David C. Glasser executive producing for 101 Studios as well as John Linson, Art Linson, Hudnut, Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yar, Yaitanes, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox. Hudnut will serve as executive producer and showrunner, reported Variety.

The series will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Grimes originated the role of Kayce Dutton in the first season of 'Yellowstone,' starring in the hit neo-Western throughout its run at Paramount Network.

When fans last saw the character, he successfully sold the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to Thomas Rainwater and the Broken Rock Indian Reservation for the same price his ancestors purchased it for1.25 USD per acre.

Kayce retained a small part of the ranch, however, on which to live with his family. Kayce also worked as a livestock commissioner during the course of the original series, which could serve as the basis for the procedural aspect.

