Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mimi Chakraborty casts her vote in Kolkata, says, "This is our right"

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1 : Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty, who had announced her resignation as MP in February, reached the designated polling booth to cast her vote in the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

After casting her vote, she urged the people to participate in the festival of democracy and cast their vote.

"We have been casting vote after turning 18. I voted this time too. I urge everyone to go out and vote. This is our right."

Mimi Chakraborty announced her resignation from the Lok Sabha in February. She met Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to convey her decision.

Meanwhile, the seventh and final phase of polling in the largest festival of democracy started on Saturday as voting started in the 57 parliamentary constituencies of seven states at 7 am.

The seven states are Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly is also taking place..

The seventh phase marks a grand finish to the world's largest polling marathon that began on April 19 and has already covered six phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor