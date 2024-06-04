Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Anupam Kher Congratulates Kangana Ranaut on Mandi Victory, Says “You Are a ROCKSTAR”

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher extended congratulations to actress Kangana Ranaut on her victory in the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh. Ranaut, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured the seat with a decisive margin of 72,088 votes over Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

“My dearest #Kangana! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard तो “कुछ भी हो सकता है”! जय हो!” he wrote on Instagram.

Ranaut also thank for the support it gained from different sections of the society. An overjoyed BJP leader took to Instagram to express his emotions. "Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust. This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of trusting Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, this is the victory of honoring the market," she wrote.

"We fought this election in the name of Narendra Modi. It is the result of his credibility and his guarantee and the faith of people in him that we are going to form the government for the third time," Ranaut said while speaking to the media.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur while thanking the public of Himachal Pradesh for making the BJP lead, said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA-BJP will form the government again...Congress party is not even close to winning 100 Lok Sabha seats...I am thankful to the public of Hamirpur who has given me a strong lead. The results in Himachal Pradesh and BJP are in favour of BJP..." Meanwhile, the BJP retained its domination in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. BJP is leading in all four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh.