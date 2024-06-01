Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ayushmann casts his vote in hometown Chandigarh, stresses importance of duty to country

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 1 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who hails from Chandigarh, travelled to the capital of Punjab from Mumbai to fulfil his duties towards the country by casting his vote in the final and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday.

After exercising his franchise at a designated polling booth, Ayushmann spoke withand emphasised the importance of voter participation in elections.

"I came back to my city to cast my vote and exercise my right...Mumbai recorded a very low voter turnout this time but we should cast our vote...We don't have a right to complain if we don't vote," Ayushmann said.

He also recalled the time when he cast his first vote at the age of 18.

"I still remember when I cast vote for the first time. I was so excited...I came on my cycle to the polling booth to cast my vote...," he shared.

The seventh phase marks a grand finish to the world's largest polling marathon that began on the 19th of last month and has already covered six phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats.

Voting started in the last 57 parliamentary constituencies at 7 am today across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

According to the Election Commission of India, over 10.06 crore electors including approximately 5.24 crore male, 4.82 crore female and 3574 third gender electors are expected to exercise their franchise.Polling began at 7 am in 8 states which include Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

A total of 904 candidates are in the fray for the final phase of polling. The prominent candidates in the fray in this phase include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nishikant Dubey, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Charanjit Singh Channi, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti.

Polling for the earlier six phases of Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and May 25. The results of the polls will be declared on June 4.

