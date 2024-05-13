Lok Sabha Elections: Chiranjeevi, wife Surekha Konidela cast vote in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 : Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi cast his vote at the polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Monday.

The polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election is underway.

Chiranjeevi arrived with his wife Surekha Konidela at the designated polling station in Hyderabad to get their fingers inked.

Polling began on Monday at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm across all Lok Sabha constituencies as well as for assembly seats. It is being held in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies.

The fourth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies with leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan in the fray.

