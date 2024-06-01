Lok Sabha Elections: Gul Panag flaunts her inked finger as she casts her vote in Punjab

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 1 : Actor Gul Panag was among the early voters in Punjab as polling for the Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 got underway on Saturday morning.

After casting her vote at a polling station in Mahadian, Gul took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of her flaunting her inked finger.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7p-0YCpuKg/?hl=en&img_index=1

"Early birds," she captioned the post.

Punjab recorded a voter turnout at 9.64 per cent as of 9 am, after polling began for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections early today, where all 13 seats of Punjab, including Chandigarh are in the fray.

In the last phase of the elections, voting is being held in 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and the Union Territories including Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The 57 Lok Sabha seats include 41 general category seats, three reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and 13 for Scheduled Castes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the 906 candidates in the fray in this phase, during which 10.06 crore electors are eligible to cast their votes.

Of the seats at stake, the BJP had bagged 25 in 2019, while the Congress won eight, and the Trinamool Congress won nine. The Biju Janata Dal won four seats and the Janata Dal (United) won three; the Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal, and Akali Dal won two seats; and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Aam Aadmi Party each snagged a single seat.

Over the last six phases, voting has been completed in 486 Lok Sabha seats across 28 States and Union Territories. Today, the voting is taking place in the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly. The counting of the votes polled is scheduled to take place on June 4 when the results will be known.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor