Lok Sabha Elections: Sonakshi Sinha celebrates father Shatrughan Sinha's win from Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], June 5 : Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha emerged victorious from Asansol constituency in West Bengal this Lok Sabha Elections.

Celebrating her father's political win, actor Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and gave a shout out to the people of Asansol.

"Thank you to the people of Asansol," she wrote.

As per the results, Sinha's closest opponent for the seat was former Union minister and BJP candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia. Sinha won by a margin of 59,564 votes.

Asansol constituency voted in Phase 4 of the 2024 Lok Sabha election on May 13, 2024.

Prior to the voting day in Asansol, Sonakshi urged people to vote for her father.

Calling her father a leader with integrity, vision and a commitment, the Heeramandi actor wrote on her Instagram handle that "Asansol... aaj apki vote dene ki baari hai... Your vote matters, make it count for progress, unity and prosperity".

She also shared a a video of Shatrughan Sinha's poll campaign and further mentioned, "I can tell you about my father is that he is a leader with integrity, vision and a commitment to positive change! Your vote matters, make it count for progress, unity and prosperity! Vote wisely, vote well and vote for democracy!."

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu.

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

