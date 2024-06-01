Lok Sabha Polls: Samaira Sandhu casts her vote in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 1 : Actor Samaira Sandhu took flight from Mumbai to Chandigarh to cast her vote in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

After exercising her right to vote, Samaira urged people to come out in large numbers.

"I have cast my vote. I have come especially from Mumbai to cast my vote...I can see a good rush. Voters are coming out in large numbers...I urge people to come out and vote," Samaira Sandhu told ANI.

Samaira has been actively engaged in creating awareness among people regarding their voting duties.

In February 2024, The Election Department, UT, Chandigarh, announced Samaira as its icon in programme organised by the UT department of social welfare at the Government College of Education, Sector 20.

Ahead of the elections in Chandigarh, she came to the UT and motivated the citizens to cast their votes.

"I have come amidst all of you at a very crucial time. It is my personal aim that the people of my city Chandigarh vote in large numbers. The department is ready to assist you at all times," stated the 'Umran Ch Ki Rakheya' actor.

"Please check your name on the electoral roll. If you forget to carry your voter ID, then you can carry any other government-authorised ID proof," she added.

To ensure smooth voting, Sandhu highlighted available facilities.

"There is an app called Saksham which will assist PwD voters in voting, and 1950 is the helpline number in case you need assistance in voting. Let's bring Chandigarh to the top spot in voting. The heatwave should not dampen the excitement of voting. We have an app using which you can check the waiting duration at your polling booth and reach accordingly so that you don't have to wait."

Samaira hails from Chandigarh, and has featured in films like Dhayam, Bharateeyans and Umran Ch Ki Rakheya.

