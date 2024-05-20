Lok Sabha polls: Varun Dhawan steps out with father David Dhawan to cast vote

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Varun Dhawan on Monday marked his appearance at a polling booth in Mumbai with father and veteran director David Dhawan.

The duo was all smiles as they proudly flaunted their inked finger after casting the votes amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Varun also dropped a selfie on his Instagram Story, urging everyone to vote.

Earlier in the day, veteran star Dharmendra was spotted casting his vote at the Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu.

Other stars, including Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen at various polling booths across the city.

The fifth phase of the elections covers six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Additionally, constituencies in Maharashtra like Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also participating.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, have been marked by significant voter engagement.

The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 4. Voting began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, ensuring that all voters in line by the closing time can cast their ballots. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in this crucial phase.

The fifth phase features key contests in various constituencies, with notable leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya.

To ensure a peaceful voting environment, the Election Commission has deployed extensive security measures, including 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams. These teams are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance across 94,732 polling stations, ensuring a smooth and secure voting process.

